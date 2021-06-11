Birthday Club
Owensboro boy gets 12th birthday wish - a COVID vaccine

Jack Brawner gets COVID-19 vaccine
Jack Brawner gets COVID-19 vaccine(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and William Putt
Updated: 17 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Jack Brawner of Owensboro turned 12 Friday, and he wasted no time getting his first shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine.

Like any 12-year-old, he had many birthday wishes, but he says getting vaccinated was his priority.

Now that’s he’s officially old enough, his wish came true at the Deaconess Express clinic on Highway 54.

Jack says getting the shot was not scary, and he is hoping to inspire more people to get vaccinated.

“So they can be around people that they would think that wouldn’t be safe around,” said Jack. “So they can be comfortable around people.”

Once Jackson is fully vaccinated, he and his family will be making their way to Japan over the summer.

