OPD: Officers find victim with 2 gunshot wounds, investigation underway

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting after officers found a gunshot victim.

Officers went to the 1800 block of East 17th Street just before 1 a.m.

That’s where they say they found a 28-year-old man with two gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital.

Officials believe his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Detectives are currently investigating the shooting. They ask if you know anything about the incident to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

