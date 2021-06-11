OPD: Officers find victim with 2 gunshot wounds, investigation underway
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting after officers found a gunshot victim.
Officers went to the 1800 block of East 17th Street just before 1 a.m.
That’s where they say they found a 28-year-old man with two gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital.
Officials believe his injuries are non-life-threatening.
Detectives are currently investigating the shooting. They ask if you know anything about the incident to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
