Mom indicted on criminal abuse of child charge

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Providence woman arrested after police say they found a small child living in filth has been indicted by a grand jury.

Felicia Terrell, 27, is charged with criminal abuse of a child under 12.

She’s now due back in court July 1 at 9 a.m.

Police say they went to her home last month because she was wanted for drug trafficking.

[Previous: Police: Small child found naked, living in feces covered filth]

They say when they arrived, they noticed a dirty, completely naked, small child inside the house.

While searching, police say they found drugs and guns.

They say they also discovered what appeared to be a barn-type, horse stable, door leading to a small bedroom. The child’s bedroom window was mostly boarded up.

Inside the room, police say they saw what appeared to be small hand prints in feces on the walls.

They say the floor was covered with feces, urine, and scattered cereal.

Felicia Terrell (Providence Police Department)

