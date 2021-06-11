Man arrested on sex abuse charges in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County man has been indicted on sex abuse charges.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began investigating last month after claims were made that 57-year-old Tony Lunsford of Beaver Dam had sexually abused multiple girls over the years.

In May, the Ohio County Grand Jury met and indicted Lunsford on two counts of rape with a victim under 12-years-old, and 15 counts of sexual abuse with victims under 12-years-old.

Detectives say they believe there might be additional victims.

Lunsford is currently in jail with a $250,000 bond.

