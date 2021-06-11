Kentucky events, venues returning to full capacity Friday

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced during a briefing last month that Kentucky will soon return to 100% capacity at events and venues.

This date is finally around the corner as the state is set to lift these COVID-19 regulations on Friday.

The governor also confirmed that Kentucky’s mask mandate will also end on the same day.

”I remember having to stand up here and say, ‘Even if you’re sick, if you’re young enough, please don’t go in and get a test because there aren’t enough.’ That was hard,” Gov. Beshear said on May 14.

Some exceptions are still in place in regard to the state’s relaxed masking guidelines. Beshear says resident will still be required to wear masks in hospitals and places populated with high-risk people.

With 1.9 million Kentuckians fully vaccinated, the governor said everyone who is eligible should be able to get the vaccine.

”In a war where the stakes are life and death, we’ve recognized that the life of your loved one is the most important thing and we’ve tried to make decisions accordingly,” Gov. Beshear said.

He also said the state of emergency that was declared after Kentucky recorded its first COVID-19 case back in March 2020 will remain in place for the time being, as will the federal emergency declaration.

Beshear said this move is to ensure Kentucky will continue to receive federal funds, which are only made available to states with a public health emergency in place.

The governor is scheduled to give his final regularly scheduled COVID-19 update Friday.

The briefing is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m. CST.

