Ind. reports four new COVID deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 314 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 748,654 confirmed cases and 13,295 deaths.

The map shows four new cases in Vanderburgh County, four new cases in Dubois County, two new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Perry County, one new cases in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and four new cases in Pike County

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,535 cases, 398 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,209 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,851 cases, 156 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,866 cases, 37 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,735 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,437 cases, 93 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,339 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,379 cases, 34 deaths

