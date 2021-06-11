Ind. reports four new COVID deaths
INDIANA (WFIE) - Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 314 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths.
The Hoosier state has now had a total of 748,654 confirmed cases and 13,295 deaths.
The map shows four new cases in Vanderburgh County, four new cases in Dubois County, two new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Perry County, one new cases in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County, and four new cases in Pike County
Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.
You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,535 cases, 398 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,209 cases, 118 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,851 cases, 156 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,866 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,735 cases, 35 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,437 cases, 93 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,339 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,379 cases, 34 deaths
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.