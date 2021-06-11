Illinois entering Phase 5 on Friday, ending capacity limits at restaurants and businesses

Birthday Club
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois is set to fully reopen on Friday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirms the state will step into Phase 5 of its reopening plan, which means fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask unless required by law.

Businesses, large events, conventions and seated venues will be able to operate at full capacity.

Masks are still recommended for individuals who are not vaccinated, as well as for passengers on planes and buses.

Illinois businesses and venues are also asked to continue to allow for social distancing.

Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 1,803 cases, 53 deaths
  • White County - 1,702 cases, 26 deaths
  • Wabash County - 1,355 cases, 12 deaths
  • Edwards County - 576 cases, 12 deaths

