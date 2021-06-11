Birthday Club
HIGHLIGHTS: IHSAA boys golf regionals at Montgomery

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA boys golf regional tournament at Country Oaks Golf Club teed off on Thursday.

The North boys golf team came away victorious in the team standings, winning the regional championship with a final total of 307.

Individually, North’s Reilly Briles secured the first place spot with 4-under.

Wood Memorial’s Paxton Schowmeyer will join the Huskies at the state tournament after finishing 1-under and tying for fourth place. He will play at state as an individual competitor.

The final team standings are shown below:

1. North - 307

2. Brownsburg - 308

3. Avon - 313

7. Gibson Southern - 328

13. Mater Dei - 335

15. Memorial - 348

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

