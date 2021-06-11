Henderson Co. Sheriff Ed Brady announces his retirement after 52 in law enforcement

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Sheriff Ed Brady announced his retirement Friday morning after 14 and a half years as sheriff and a total of 52 years in law enforcement.

Sheriff Brady’s retirement will start at midnight on June 30.

His retirement will end his fourth term early, which was set to expire at the end of December in 2022.

According to a press release, Brady began his career in law enforcement when he was 17-years-old, back in 1969 as a Kentucky State Police dispatcher at the Henderson State Police Post.

When he turned 21, the sheriff’s office says he entered the Kentucky State Police Academy. After graduating, he went to work in Daviess County for two years.

In January of 1975, Brady transferred to Henderson County and was appointed as the Public Affairs Officer for Post 16 in 1982.

He held that position until he left the State Police in June of 1991 when he accepted the role of Cheif of Police for the Henderson Police Department.

Brady served as police chief for 15 and a half years before he was elected Sheriff of Henderson County.

He was sworn in as sheriff in 2007.

In a press release, Sheriff Brady said retirement is a bitter-sweet time in his life.

“I will be turning 70 later this month, and June marks 52 years for me. It just seems like the right time to go,” Sheriff Brady said. “I love everyone I work with and am surrounded by some of the best law enforcement officers I have ever worked with. I still enjoy law enforcement. But everyone has a time, and I want a chance to enjoy life after retirement. The thought of retirement does make me nervous, but I would be nervous about retirement if I had done it five years ago or five years from now.”

Sheriff Brady has asked Judge Executive Brad Schneider to appoint his Chief Deputy David Crafton to fill the position until the next election in 2022.

Brady said he is looking forwards to catching up on some home projects when he retires.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.