Gunshot victim taken to the hospital in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Co. dispatchers say someone was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Friday.

They say they got a call around 9:30 a.m. from someone who would only say they needed an ambulance in the 300 block of E. Missouri Street.

They say ambulance crews then called back saying they discovered a person with a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to the hospital.

We are working to get more information from police.

