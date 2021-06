Green River District reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 49 new cases since Tues.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Since Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported one new COVID-19 related death and 49 additional cases.

Of those new cases, 14 were in both Daviess and Webster counties, 13 in Henderson County, three in Ohio County, two in both McLean and Union counties, and one new case was in Hancock County.

The newly reported death was a resident of Daviess County.

Out of the 22,521 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date, health officials say 20,273 people recovered.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 10,687 cases, 189 deaths, 41.09% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 3,032 cases, 66 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 4,449 cases, 148 deaths

Ohio Co. - 2,548 cases, 56 deaths, 29.14% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 4,816 cases, 82 deaths, 31.87% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,350 cases, 21 deaths, 29.99% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 886 cases, 28 deaths, 35.64% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,373 cases, 15 deaths, 25.83% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 860 cases, 16 deaths, 42.25% vaccinated

