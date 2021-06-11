Birthday Club
Gov. Holcomb visiting Evansville Friday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will be in Evansville Friday.

He’s expected at a sold-out lunch and discussion with the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership.

Officials say he’ll highlight upcoming state projects and plans for the next year.

That’s at 11:30 a.m. at the Old National Events Plaza.

We’ll have a crew there and will bring you more throughout the day.

