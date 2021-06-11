‘Give Blood Give Time’ aims to encourage people to donate to help cancer patients

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As things continue to get back to normal, the American Red Cross and American Cancer Society are partnering to bring awareness to an important issue impacting cancer patients.

The Red Cross says the pandemic impacted not only blood donations but the care and treatment of cancer patients.

They say many patient visits were delayed or canceled to help reduce the risk of the patients getting COVID-19.

The partnership is called “Give Blood Give Time.” They are asking the community to donate not just blood but also platelets to help cancer patients.

Cancer patients use nearly one-quarter of the blood supply, and many need blood transfusions.

So when you donate, you are giving a friend, loved one or even a stranger a fighting chance at surviving.

“Platelet donation can take anywhere from two to two and a half hours to complete, but that impact is tremendous,” said Tiffany Taylor, Red Cross regional communications manager. “So many times people want to know what they can do to help friends and family who are fighting cancer, and they feel so helpless. One way that you can help your friends and family fight cancer is by rolling up a sleeve and donating platelets.”

To donate platelets, you can come to the Red Cross’s location off Stockwell. You must make an appointment for that.

You can also download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

They say you have to be 17 or older to donate, or 16 with parental consent.

You also have to weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health.

