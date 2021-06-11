Friday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - COVID-19 restrictions in Kentucky are no more. Events and venues are back to full capacity.

Security is tight this morning at the G7 Summit in the UK. Today’s day one and President Biden spent his first full day overseas with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As things start to get back to normal, an important issue is impacting cancer patients. The American Red Cross and American Cancer Society are teaming up for “Give Blood Give Time.”

The party starts again tonight in Owensboro, with a lot of events happening at Friday After 5 on the downtown riverfront.

