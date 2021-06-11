Evansville NAACP holding town hall to discuss state of the pandemic, vaccine availability

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The NAACP Evansville Branch is hosting its latest virtual town hall this weekend.

On Saturday, the public is invited to tune in to a Facebook Live discussion with Evansville NAACP President, Rev. Gerald Arnold, and an expert panel.

On tap for the discussion is the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, how different vaccines work, risks and benefits of those vaccines, as well as local availability.

The event’s livestream begins Saturday on the official Evansville NAACP Facebook page at 10 a.m.

