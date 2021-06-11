Evansville NAACP holding town hall to discuss state of the pandemic, vaccine availability

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The NAACP Evansville Branch is hosting its latest virtual town hall this weekend.

On Saturday, the public is invited to tune in to a Facebook Live discussion with Evansville NAACP President, Rev. Gerald Arnold, and an expert panel.

On tap for the discussion is the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, how different vaccines work, risks and benefits of those vaccines, as well as local availability.

The event’s livestream begins Saturday on the official Evansville NAACP Facebook page at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.