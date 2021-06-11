Evansville chase ends in standoff, deputies say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say a car chase in Evansville Thursday ended in a standoff.

We’re told one man is now in jail and another is in the hospital.

Deputies say it all started when they tried to pull over Patrick Blackwell on Fulton Avenue.

Patrick Blackwell. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Deputies say that’s when the chase was on.

At one point, we’re told Blackwell threw a gun out of the car.

Deputies also say Blackwell’s passenger bailed out of the car and ended up with skull fractures.

We’re told that after a short standoff, Blackwell was arrested.

