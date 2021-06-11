EPD: Officers hurt trying to detain man
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say several Evansville police officers were hurt when they tried to detain a man.
This all happened near Bayard Park Thursday night.
Police say it started when Joshua Winnett was in a fight with some others.
Police say they were trying to detain him when he started getting aggressive.
We’re told during all of this, Winnett shoved officers and a few hit the ground.
Police say three officers had minor injuries.
