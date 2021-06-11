EPD: Officers hurt trying to detain man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say several Evansville police officers were hurt when they tried to detain a man.

This all happened near Bayard Park Thursday night.

Police say it started when Joshua Winnett was in a fight with some others.

Police say they were trying to detain him when he started getting aggressive.

We’re told during all of this, Winnett shoved officers and a few hit the ground.

Police say three officers had minor injuries.

