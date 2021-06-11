Birthday Club
EPD looking for armed robbery suspect

Gas station robbery suspect
Gas station robbery suspect(Evansville Police)
By Jill Lyman
Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for an armed robber.

Officers were called around 5 a.m. to the Marathon gas station at 326 S. Kentucky Ave.

They say the suspect pulled a gun on the clerk and demanded money.

Police say he got away with some money.

They say the man was wearing a grey hat, white face mask, and black clothing.

A K9 Unit was not able to find him.

Anyone with information should call police.

