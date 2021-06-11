EPD looking for armed robbery suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for an armed robber.
Officers were called around 5 a.m. to the Marathon gas station at 326 S. Kentucky Ave.
They say the suspect pulled a gun on the clerk and demanded money.
Police say he got away with some money.
They say the man was wearing a grey hat, white face mask, and black clothing.
A K9 Unit was not able to find him.
Anyone with information should call police.
