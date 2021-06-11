Birthday Club
Daviess Co. non-profit commemorates new location with ribbon-cutting

The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome CASA of...
The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome CASA of Ohio Valley to its new location on Friday.(WFIE)
By William Putt
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County non-profit celebrated its new home with a ribbon-cutting on Friday.

CASA of Ohio Valley will now be residing at 608 Frederica St. in Owensboro.

The old location, built in 1910, was not accessible in accordance with the American Disabilities Act. The new location on Frederica Street is fully ADA-accessible and centrally located near the bus stop, making it easy for people to get to them.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, welcoming the non-profit into the building.

“The more that the public is aware of what we do, then the more volunteers we get, the more children we can serve, and that’s what we really are all about at CASA - it’s just a volunteer-driven organization, but very child-focused for the abused and the neglected children in the court system,” Executive Director Rosemary Conder said.

