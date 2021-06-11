Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Catching up with King family as Olympic gold medalist preps for Team USA Trials

Catching up with Lilly King’s family as 2-time Olympic gold medalist preps for Team USA Trials
Catching up with Lilly King’s family as 2-time Olympic gold medalist preps for Team USA Trials(WFIE)
By Samantha Johnson
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville native and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King is just days away from Team USA Team Trials in Omaha.

She will be competing in the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke, looking to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July.

[PREVIOUS: 14 News interviews gold medalist Lilly King]

Her parents, Mark and Ginny King, leave Sunday to make the trip to Omaha, but even if all goes as planned, they will not be following Lilly to Tokyo.

International fans and family members are currently not allowed to attend the Games.

Despite this setback, Mark and Ginny say the travel restrictions won’t affect their family too much, even though they are disappointed they won’t be able to watch Lilly compete in person.

This is because they say Lilly has competed overseas a couple of times in the past few years, with the King family watching from the safety of their home in Evansville.

[READ MORE: Olympic gold medalist Lilly King gets creative with training during COVID-19 pandemic]

To the world, Lilly is a fearless competitor on the hunt for her third Olympic gold medal, but to Mark and Ginny, she is just their little girl.

”It’s just like when your 6-year-old gets their first base hit in tee ball,” says Ginny. “Anything your kid does, it makes them happy, and it makes you happy, especially if it’s something they’ve worked for. You’re proud of them.”

14 News will have more from the King family leading up to Lilly’s 100-meter breaststroke finals on Tuesday night, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on NBC.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Failing concrete on I-69
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB lane of I-69 closed in Evansville until further notice
Joshua Winnett.
EPD: Officers hurt trying to detain man
Evansville police respond to hold-up at gas station
Rescue crews at Dress Plaza on Thursday
Rescue crews pull man from river near LST 325
Darbie Prial.
Mt. Vernon woman faces child battery charges

Latest News

Evansville Otters to host preseason tryouts
Otters Win in Home Run Derby against Y’alls
Tori Jarosz named UE Women’s Basketball assistant coach
Battle-tested Jasper ready for Class 4A Baseball Semistate
Battle-tested Jasper ready for Class 4A Baseball Semistate
Southridge baseball aiming for 3rd straight trip to IHSAA state finals
Southridge baseball aiming for 3rd straight trip to IHSAA state finals