Catching up with King family as Olympic gold medalist preps for Team USA Trials

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville native and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King is just days away from Team USA Team Trials in Omaha.

She will be competing in the 100-meter and 200-meter breaststroke, looking to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July.

[PREVIOUS: 14 News interviews gold medalist Lilly King]

Her parents, Mark and Ginny King, leave Sunday to make the trip to Omaha, but even if all goes as planned, they will not be following Lilly to Tokyo.

International fans and family members are currently not allowed to attend the Games.

Despite this setback, Mark and Ginny say the travel restrictions won’t affect their family too much, even though they are disappointed they won’t be able to watch Lilly compete in person.

This is because they say Lilly has competed overseas a couple of times in the past few years, with the King family watching from the safety of their home in Evansville.

[READ MORE: Olympic gold medalist Lilly King gets creative with training during COVID-19 pandemic]

To the world, Lilly is a fearless competitor on the hunt for her third Olympic gold medal, but to Mark and Ginny, she is just their little girl.

”It’s just like when your 6-year-old gets their first base hit in tee ball,” says Ginny. “Anything your kid does, it makes them happy, and it makes you happy, especially if it’s something they’ve worked for. You’re proud of them.”

14 News will have more from the King family leading up to Lilly’s 100-meter breaststroke finals on Tuesday night, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on NBC.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.