Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

CAPE Head Start kids build garden for surrounding community

Kids with CAPE water flowers on 6/11/21.
Kids with CAPE water flowers on 6/11/21.(WFIE)
By Tanner Holbrook
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday was a fun morning for the kids at the Community Action Program of Evansville’s head start program.

The kids helped plant flowers and vegetables for a community garden.

CAPE officials tell us those vegetables will go to some of the people in the surrounding community, too.

The community garden is also serving as a learning experience for kids.

Cape officials tell us kids can learn important skills from gardening.

“We have several teachers, and we have a master gardener over here, so we are hoping that goes on,” said Mary Goedde, CAPE’s Director of Children Services. “And there are so many skills that come from gardening, you have math you have science, so everything goes together.”

CAPE officials said the garden build was all possible by a few grants they received.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Failing concrete on I-69
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB lane of I-69 closed in Evansville until further notice
Evansville police respond to hold-up at gas station
Rescue crews at Dress Plaza on Thursday
Rescue crews pull man from river near LST 325
Darbie Prial.
Mt. Vernon woman faces child battery charges
Semi overturns in the westbound lanes of the Western Kentucky Parkway.
Semi overturns on Western Kentucky Parkway

Latest News

Blank Slate Monument
Watch: Community leaders unveil ‘Blank Slate’ monument at Lyles Station
Governor Andy Beshear will hold his last regular COVID-19 briefing on Friday, June 11.
Gov. Beshear gives final COVID-19 update as state ends most pandemic restrictions
Gunshot victim taken to the hospital in Evansville
Green River District reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 49 new cases since Tues.