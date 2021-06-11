CAPE Head Start kids build garden for surrounding community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday was a fun morning for the kids at the Community Action Program of Evansville’s head start program.

The kids helped plant flowers and vegetables for a community garden.

CAPE officials tell us those vegetables will go to some of the people in the surrounding community, too.

The community garden is also serving as a learning experience for kids.

Cape officials tell us kids can learn important skills from gardening.

“We have several teachers, and we have a master gardener over here, so we are hoping that goes on,” said Mary Goedde, CAPE’s Director of Children Services. “And there are so many skills that come from gardening, you have math you have science, so everything goes together.”

CAPE officials said the garden build was all possible by a few grants they received.

