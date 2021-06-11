Birthday Club
Brighter & Humid

Scattered Thunderstorms
6/10 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After all the rain, areas of fog this morning lower visibility to less than 1-2 miles. A low pressure system will finally depart ushering in brighter and drier weather. Partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The threat for severe storms remains low. High temps will climb into the upper 80s to 90-degrees along with elevated humidity.

Saturday, mostly sunny and hotter as temps soar into the lower 90s. There is a 30% chance for afternoon thunderstorms with a low severe weather threat.

Sunday, partly to mostly sunny as high temps climb into the upper 80s. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms without a severe weather threat.

