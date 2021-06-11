Brighter & Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After all the rain, areas of fog this morning lower visibility to less than 1-2 miles. A low pressure system will finally depart ushering in brighter and drier weather. Partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The threat for severe storms remains low. High temps will climb into the upper 80s to 90-degrees along with elevated humidity.

Saturday, mostly sunny and hotter as temps soar into the lower 90s. There is a 30% chance for afternoon thunderstorms with a low severe weather threat.

Sunday, partly to mostly sunny as high temps climb into the upper 80s. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms without a severe weather threat.

