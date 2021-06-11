Battle-tested Jasper ready for Class 4A Baseball Semistate

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County is going to be rocking Saturday afternoon, specifically at Ruxer Field with the Jasper baseball team playing for a chance to head to the IHSAA state finals.

At the comfort of their own home field, the Wildcats will try to add to their state-record total of 14 semistate titles, along with hopes to return to the state finals at Victory Field for the first time since 2017.

Jasper has been battle-tested all year, getting through a tough 4A sectional before winning a tough regional, which included battling back from a 4-0 deficit in the regional championship game.

“Our team, that’s the only way we can win, is to just give a total team effort - it’s not like we’re better than these teams that we’ve knocked out,” Jasper head baseball coach Terry Gobert said. “We’ve found a way to take advantage of opportunities and got to continue doing that. Putting your effort, your best foot forward is what’s important and for us to just go out and do everything we can to put ourselves in a position to win. If it’s a seven-inning game, expect them to come at you seven times with everything they have.”

“This team doesn’t give up; I think that’s shown in the past few weeks, we just got to keep playing our game,” Jasper junior Connor Foley said. “We got to keep competing. It’s just like any other game, like we’ve been playing the whole season.”

Jasper will face Mount Vernon (Fortville) in the IHSAA Class 4A semistate at Ruxer Field on Saturday around 4 p.m. EST.

