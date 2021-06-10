Birthday Club
West Side Nut Club announces donations

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club announced a list of donations to area organizations made from their 2020 Half Pot.

Officials say they have provided funds to over 75 organizations in the first five months of 2021.

Some of those organizations include the following.

  • Patchwork Central
  • Easter Seals
  • Gilda’s Club
  • YMCA of Southwestern Indiana
  • Veteran Wellness
  • ARK Crisis Children’s Center
  • Riding Hope
  • Granted
  • Public and Parochial Schools
  • CASA
  • Boys and Girls Club
  • Chemo Buddies
  • Isaiah 117 House
  • Evansville Association for the Blind
  • Ronald McDonald House
  • Aurora
  • EPD Foundation
  • Youth First

Nut Club leaders say they have now been able to donate well over several million dollars over their 100-year history.

They want to thank the community for their support through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

