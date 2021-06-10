West Side Nut Club announces donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club announced a list of donations to area organizations made from their 2020 Half Pot.

Officials say they have provided funds to over 75 organizations in the first five months of 2021.

Some of those organizations include the following.

Patchwork Central

Easter Seals

Gilda’s Club

YMCA of Southwestern Indiana

Veteran Wellness

ARK Crisis Children’s Center

Riding Hope

Granted

Public and Parochial Schools

CASA

Boys and Girls Club

Chemo Buddies

Isaiah 117 House

Evansville Association for the Blind

Ronald McDonald House

Aurora

EPD Foundation

Youth First

Nut Club leaders say they have now been able to donate well over several million dollars over their 100-year history.

They want to thank the community for their support through the COVID-19 pandemic.

