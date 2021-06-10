Birthday Club
Video: Posing as food deliverer, man takes package from porch, leaves meal

By KMOV staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Watching a doorbell cam video from Tuesday, David Hayes feels angry and violated.

“This is my house, my property, my item, not his. He has no right to come here,” Hayes said.

Zoomed and in slow motion, a man is seen with a DoorDash bag dropping off a Panera Bread order and simultaneously stealing the Amazon package off his front porch.

The thief then walks away like nothing happened.

Hayes said he knew something was up “when I got to my front door and saw a bread company delivery and no Amazon package.”

The catch is that Hayes said he never ordered anything from Panera Bread and couldn’t believe what he was witnessing on the surveillance camera.

He believes the thief was so smooth with his tactic as if he’d done something like this before.

“I cross-referenced the order number with the local Panera, and they indicated that it was their order and that an order had gone missing that day, so it made sense that somebody came, took that order and then used it as a decoy to deliver it to a house that never ordered such an item,” Hayes said.

When he couldn’t get answers from DoorDash, further investigation revealed that the food order wasn’t placed on the DoorDash app.

The company is still investigating to find out if the suspect even works for them.

“It’s not surprising with as desperate as folks are,” he said.

Hayes said he is adding to his home security system and warning others of the sneaky scheme.

“I hope he gets caught and others that plan on doing it may change their minds,” he said.

