USI holding forum to discuss tuition, fees for upcoming school year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is holding a public forum Thursday to discuss tuition and fees for the upcoming school year.

That meeting started at 9 a.m. in the Griffin Center.

USI is proposing that tuition for a full-time, in-state resident, undergraduate student be set at $8,309 in the 2021-2022 school year, which is an increase of about $163.

In 2023, USI is looking to set the tuition at $8,475. That’s an increase of approximately $166.

Officials say the increased fees are to meet ongoing operational expenses at the university.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.