Traffic Alert: Semi overturns on Western Kentucky Parkway

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A semi has rolled over in the westbound lanes of the Western Kentucky Parkway.

According to Graham fire officials, those lanes are shut down just after the Graham exit.

Officials tell us it could be 10 Thursday morning before they get that accident cleared.

We’re told crews are working to get at least one lane open.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

If you have to go that way this morning, you’re asked to find another route.

