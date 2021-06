EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The northbound driving lane of I-69 at the 15 mile marker in the Evansville area is closed.

INDOT officials say there is a small patch of failing concrete.

They say the lane will be closed until further notice.

INDOT is working on a plan for repair.

The passing lane is still open

