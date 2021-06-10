Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We’re following breaking news this morning from the Western Kentucky Parkway. A semi rolled in the westbound lanes, so drivers will want to find another way around.

A Princeton family was displaced by a house fire. Crews say it possibly started in some wires, which shorted out in the attic.

A western Kentucky community returned to the critical red zone once again. This comes just days before Governor Andy Beshear cleared senior centers to reopen.

President Biden is on his first trip abroad. He’s in the UK and will be putting all emphasis on US allies.

We’re set for a partial solar eclipse in just a few hours. Those on the east coast will see it best, but clouds might be an issue here.

