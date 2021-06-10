Birthday Club
Street Strut 5k coming to W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival

By William Putt
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new event announced for this year’s W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival in Henderson.

The Downtown Henderson Partnership is hosting the Street Strut 5k on Wednesday, June 16 at 6 p.m. Runners start at Red Banks Park, dart along the Ohio River and cross the finish line near the festival.

“Were all just really anticipating this summer and all the events, so getting back into hosting these events and having the community be a part of it,” Lindsay Locasto with the Downtown Henderson Partnership said.

Click here to sign up.

The male and female winners are taking home $100.

