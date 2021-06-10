Showers, Scattered Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pesky upper level low will churn to our east bringing additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Friday. A plethora of Gulf moisture will stream into the area providing the fuel for soaking rains and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat remains low but slow moving storms will dump torrential rainfall.

Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower to mid-80s coupled with high humidity. Tonight, scattered showers and storms early. Low temps in the lower 70s.

Friday, partly sunny with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temps will climb into the upper 80s along with high humidity.

Saturday, mostly sunny and hotter as temps soar into the lower 90s. There is a 20% chance for afternoon thunderstorms with a low severe weather threat.

