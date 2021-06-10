Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse dazzled those who were able to see it

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some people in the Northern Hemisphere got to see one of nature’s greatest shows Thursday morning - a partial “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

This type of eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun.

In a “Ring of Fire,” the moon’s distance from Earth keeps it from blocking out the sun’s light entirely, so when it passes in front of it, the star’s rays are brightly visible around the moon’s edges.

Only people in Greenland and parts of Russia and Canada got the full effect.

The eclipse was visible on a smaller scale, where a fingernail-shaped shadow partially covers the sun, from countries like the United Kingdom and Ireland.

There will be a total eclipse of the sun Dec. 4, but it won’t be visible from North America.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville mother found guilty of neglect after infant son’s death
EPD attempting to identify those involved in hit and run crash
EPD attempting to identify individuals involved in hit and run crash
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Caught on video: Teen hurt as roof rips of shed during storm in Gibson Co.
Caught on video: Teen hurt as roof rips off shed during EF0 tornado in Gibson Co.
Left: Clinton Caldwell. Right: Jessica Summers.
2 people arrested after chase in Union Co.

Latest News

Meatpacking concerns
Unpacking the price-fixing concerns in the meat processing industry
A suspect in DoorDash attire is seen putting a package in his bag.
'Porch pirate' posed as DoorDash driver, man says
A family saw Tilly on their farm trying to herd the sheep.
Dog ejected from vehicle in Idaho crash found herding sheep
The May rise in consumer prices that the Labor Department reported Thursday reflected a range...
Another jump in prices tightens the squeeze on US consumers
Mattel released a new line of Barbie dolls made from plastic it says would otherwise end up in...
Mattel releases new Barbie doll line made of recycled plastic