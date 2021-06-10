Birthday Club
Rain moves out, heat moves in

Temps heating up
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our unsettled weather pattern will finally break on Friday, although it will be warm and humid enough that we can’t completely rule out a stray thunderstorm in the afternoon.  Highs on Friday will peg 90-degrees.  Over the weekend, we will return to a sunny-hot-humid pattern with daily highs in the lower 90s on Saturday and near 90 on Sunday.  A cold front may kick up a few showers early next week, but its main impact will be to lower humidity and clear the skies.  Highs will drop into the lower 80s by Tuesday and stay there for the middle of the week.

