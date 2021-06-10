Protest planned over Indiana University’s vaccine requirement policy

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A protest is planned for Thursday on IU’s campus in regards to the school’s vaccine requirement policy.

That’s set for 12 p.m. Central Time during the IU Board of Trustees meeting.

Students, parents and staff will hold a protest and “Rally for Medical Freedom” at the Sample Gates on IU Bloomington’s campus.

The protest aims to get the university to retract the vaccine mandate, do all mask requirements and mitigation testing for COVID-19.

