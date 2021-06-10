Birthday Club
Protest planned over Indiana University’s vaccine requirement policy

Indiana University in Bloomington (IU)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A protest is planned for Thursday on IU’s campus in regards to the school’s vaccine requirement policy.

That’s set for 12 p.m. Central Time during the IU Board of Trustees meeting.

Students, parents and staff will hold a protest and “Rally for Medical Freedom” at the Sample Gates on IU Bloomington’s campus.

The protest aims to get the university to retract the vaccine mandate, do all mask requirements and mitigation testing for COVID-19.

