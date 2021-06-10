Owensboro Public Schools reviewing safety and security protocols.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools is reviewing its safety and security protocols/

School district leaders say the more drills they practice, the better off they will be.

Chris Gaddis, the OPS director of transportation and security operations, is the engine behind making sure that Owensboro Public Schools is safe and secure.

“I have children in our district and so I take school safety very seriously because it’s my own children,” Gaddis said. “I think we’re in a good spot right now. We just need to continue to professionally develop our minds towards school safety.”

In just a few days, Gaddis is set to retire.

“31 years ago when I started, back to those 44 sets of doors at Owensboro High School, they were all unlocked,” Gaddis said. “We had a smoking area outside. Kids would come and go.”

Decades later, safety and security measures have changed drastically.

“Only one set of doors are accessible,” Gaddis said. “In most cases, you have to scan your way in or pass through a security entrance area.”

Gaddis is leaving OPS with a few suggestions to further enhance the district’s safety and security protocols.

“Our buildings are starting to be more equipped with access controls, which that’s where an employee or staff member would scan themselves in,” Gaddis said. “It would unlock the door. It keeps track of who’s going where and how many people are in our building.”

On top of that, the school district is adding extra security cameras and additional school resource officers.

John DeLacey, the principal at Owensboro High School, is taking over Gaddis’s role as director of transportation and security operations.

