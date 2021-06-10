Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Owensboro Public Schools reviewing safety and security protocols

Owensboro Public Schools reviewing safety and security protocols.
Owensboro Public Schools reviewing safety and security protocols.(WFIE)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools is reviewing its safety and security protocols/

School district leaders say the more drills they practice, the better off they will be.

Chris Gaddis, the OPS director of transportation and security operations, is the engine behind making sure that Owensboro Public Schools is safe and secure.

“I have children in our district and so I take school safety very seriously because it’s my own children,” Gaddis said. “I think we’re in a good spot right now. We just need to continue to professionally develop our minds towards school safety.”

In just a few days, Gaddis is set to retire.

“31 years ago when I started, back to those 44 sets of doors at Owensboro High School, they were all unlocked,” Gaddis said. “We had a smoking area outside. Kids would come and go.”

Decades later, safety and security measures have changed drastically.

“Only one set of doors are accessible,” Gaddis said. “In most cases, you have to scan your way in or pass through a security entrance area.”

Gaddis is leaving OPS with a few suggestions to further enhance the district’s safety and security protocols.

“Our buildings are starting to be more equipped with access controls, which that’s where an employee or staff member would scan themselves in,” Gaddis said. “It would unlock the door. It keeps track of who’s going where and how many people are in our building.”

On top of that, the school district is adding extra security cameras and additional school resource officers.

John DeLacey, the principal at Owensboro High School, is taking over Gaddis’s role as director of transportation and security operations.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville mother found guilty of neglect after infant son’s death
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
EPD attempting to identify those involved in hit and run crash
EPD attempting to identify individuals involved in hit and run crash
Caught on video: Teen hurt as roof rips of shed during storm in Gibson Co.
Caught on video: Teen hurt as roof rips off shed during EF0 tornado in Gibson Co.
Left: Clinton Caldwell. Right: Jessica Summers.
2 people arrested after chase in Union Co.

Latest News

Deaconess hosting COVID-19 survivor reunions this weekend
Deaconess hosting COVID-19 survivor reunions on July 25
Henderson Police Department to implement angel initiative program.
Henderson Police Department to implement angel initiative program
Nearly $785k collected for Tri-State charities at 2021 Walking for Dreams event.
Nearly $785k collected for Tri-State charities at Walking for Dreams event
Semi overturns on Western Kentucky Parkway
Semi overturns on Western Kentucky Parkway