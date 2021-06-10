Owensboro man facing illegal gun possession charges

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury indicted a Daviess County man with illegally possessing a firearm on Wednesday.

According to court documents, 43-year-old Carlos Hagan-El of Owensboro was found in possession of two handguns on or around January 15.

He is charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. If convicted, Hagan-El faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Authorities say Hagan-El had previously been convicted of numerous felony offenses, including first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (while in possession of a firearm), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams of methamphetamine) and trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

Federal officials say if Hagan-El is convicted with the current gun possession charge, and the defendant qualifies as an Armed Career Criminal, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.

The ATF and the Owensboro Police Department are investigating the case.

