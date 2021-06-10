Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Owensboro man facing illegal gun possession charges

Owensboro man facing illegal gun possession charges
Owensboro man facing illegal gun possession charges
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury indicted a Daviess County man with illegally possessing a firearm on Wednesday.

According to court documents, 43-year-old Carlos Hagan-El of Owensboro was found in possession of two handguns on or around January 15.

He is charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. If convicted, Hagan-El faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Authorities say Hagan-El had previously been convicted of numerous felony offenses, including first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (while in possession of a firearm), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams of methamphetamine) and trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

Federal officials say if Hagan-El is convicted with the current gun possession charge, and the defendant qualifies as an Armed Career Criminal, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.

The ATF and the Owensboro Police Department are investigating the case.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville mother found guilty of neglect after infant son’s death
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
EPD attempting to identify those involved in hit and run crash
EPD attempting to identify individuals involved in hit and run crash
Caught on video: Teen hurt as roof rips of shed during storm in Gibson Co.
Caught on video: Teen hurt as roof rips off shed during EF0 tornado in Gibson Co.
Left: Clinton Caldwell. Right: Jessica Summers.
2 people arrested after chase in Union Co.

Latest News

Indiana University in Bloomington (IU)
WATCH: Protest held over Indiana University’s vaccine requirement policy
Failing concrete on I-69
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB lane of I-69 closed in Evansville until further notice
Nathan Humphrey
Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Ohio Co.
Rescue crews at Dress Plaza on Thursday
Rescue crews pull man from river near LST 325