Nearly $785k collected for Tri-State charities at Walking for Dreams event

Nearly $785k collected for Tri-State charities at 2021 Walking for Dreams event.(WFIE)
By William Putt
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State non-profits are getting a boost thanks to steps taken in 2021.

This year’s Walking for Dreams event raised nearly $785,000 for 23 local charities during its event in May.

[PREVIOUS: Several people take part in Walking for Dreams event on Evansville riverfront]

Local matching money was gifted to those charities Thursday.

“Without it - lots of kids, lots of families wouldn’t be able to be taken of in the way that they are,” Event Coordinator Paul Watzlavik said. “So, it directly impacts the ones that need it most.”

This year’s walk featured both in-person and virtual participants.

For those who would like to participate in the next event, click here to learn more information.

