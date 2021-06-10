Birthday Club
Mt. Vernon woman faces child battery charges

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County woman is currently in jail accused of hitting two children.

According to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Darbie Prial of Mount Vernon was arrested after an investigation by deputies.

Authorities say the sheriff’s office looked into the matter after being alerted by the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Deputies tell 14 News they found two children with bruises on their face, and further investigation led deputies to believe that Prial caused those bruises.

Prial faces two counts of battery causing serious bodily injury to a child, and a third count of battery causing injury to a child, which is a Level 5 felony.

She’s being held in the Posey County Jail.

