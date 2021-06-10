Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Ohio County have made an arrest in a drive-by shooting.

They say it happened Thursday around 7:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of State Route 136 in Harford.

Deputies say the victim was in his driveway when a maroon Chevrolet approached, slowed, and then fired one round from a handgun in his direction.

They say about 30 minutes later, deputies found 36-year-old Nathan Humphrey at his home.

Deputies say he admitted to firing the gun, and it was found in his car.

He’s charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree.

