Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Man arrested for drive-by shooting in Ohio Co.

Nathan Humphrey
Nathan Humphrey(Ohio Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Ohio County have made an arrest in a drive-by shooting.

They say it happened Thursday around 7:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of State Route 136 in Harford.

Deputies say the victim was in his driveway when a maroon Chevrolet approached, slowed, and then fired one round from a handgun in his direction.

They say about 30 minutes later, deputies found 36-year-old Nathan Humphrey at his home.

Deputies say he admitted to firing the gun, and it was found in his car.

He’s charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville mother found guilty of neglect after infant son’s death
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
EPD attempting to identify those involved in hit and run crash
EPD attempting to identify individuals involved in hit and run crash
Caught on video: Teen hurt as roof rips of shed during storm in Gibson Co.
Caught on video: Teen hurt as roof rips off shed during EF0 tornado in Gibson Co.
Left: Clinton Caldwell. Right: Jessica Summers.
2 people arrested after chase in Union Co.

Latest News

Indiana University in Bloomington (IU)
WATCH: Protest held over Indiana University’s vaccine requirement policy
Owensboro man facing illegal gun possession charges
Owensboro man facing illegal gun possession charges
Failing concrete on I-69
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB lane of I-69 closed in Evansville until further notice
Rescue crews at Dress Plaza on Thursday
Rescue crews pull man from river near LST 325