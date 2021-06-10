Ivy Tech offering walk-in COVID-19 clinics Thurs.
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech Community College will offer walk-in COVID-19 clinics throughout the state Thursday.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., people who get vaccinated will be entered to win a free laptop.
If you win, you’ll get your choice between a Mac or a PC.
Vaccines will be on a first come first serve basis and the supply is limited.
This is all a part of a partnership with the US Department of Education and Walmart to help increase vaccination rates.
You’ll need a state ID to get the vaccine.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.