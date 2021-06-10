Ind. reports zero new COVID cases in 5 area counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 374 new coronavirus cases and 2 additional deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 748,259 confirmed cases and 13,291 deaths.

The map shows four new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Pike County, and zero new cases Warrick, Perry, Posey, Gibson, and Spencer counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,530 cases, 398 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,206 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,848 cases, 156 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,863 cases, 37 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,734 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,434 cases, 93 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,339 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,375 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.