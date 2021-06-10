Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. reports zero new COVID cases in 5 area counties

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 374 new coronavirus cases and 2 additional deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 748,259 confirmed cases and 13,291 deaths.

The map shows four new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Pike County, and zero new cases Warrick, Perry, Posey, Gibson, and Spencer counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 22,530 cases, 398 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,206 cases, 118 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 7,848 cases, 156 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 1,863 cases, 37 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 2,734 cases, 35 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 4,434 cases, 93 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,339 cases, 31 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,375 cases, 34 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville mother found guilty of neglect after infant son’s death
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
EPD attempting to identify those involved in hit and run crash
EPD attempting to identify individuals involved in hit and run crash
Caught on video: Teen hurt as roof rips of shed during storm in Gibson Co.
Caught on video: Teen hurt as roof rips off shed during EF0 tornado in Gibson Co.
Left: Clinton Caldwell. Right: Jessica Summers.
2 people arrested after chase in Union Co.

Latest News

Historic bridge vandalized in Gibson Co.
Historic covered bridge vandalized in Gibson Co.
2A Golf Championships coming to Owensboro in September
Common ways COVID-19 is transferred
Deaconess hosting COVID-19 survivor reunions this weekend
Rocco (right), Daviess Co.'s first state-certified search and rescue trailing dog
Daviess Co. gets first state certified ‘trailing’ dog