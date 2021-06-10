Historic covered bridge vandalized in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vandals have spray painted a historic covered bridge.

The letters T and R were painted on the The Wheeling Bridge, which spans the Patoka River northeast of Princeton.

Gibson County has two of these historic bridges. This one underwent renovation in 2000.

The tourism website says it was originally built in 1877.

We’ve reached out to the Sheriff’s Office to find out if they are investigating, but we haven’t heard back.

