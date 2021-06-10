Henderson Police Department to implement angel initiative program.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police statistics show that officers made over 700 drug-related arrests in the past year.

So the department is now implementing a new program to help people struggling with addiction.

Deputy Chief Sean McKinney has been finalizing details of the Angel Initiative Program.

Those struggling with addiction can take the first step by walking through the police department’s doors.

“It’s voluntary, they can come in and surrender any paraphernalia, anything they have related to their addiction, and we can help get them placed in a treatment facility,” McKinney said.

Along with the over 700 drug arrests, department statistics show that authorities responded to more than 20 overdose calls and 10 drug-related deaths last year.

“We know drugs are here in our community, and everyone has a friend, a family member, someone that’s struggled with addiction,” McKinney said.

There are some requirements to be accepted. Those interested can call the police department ahead of time to see whether they qualify.

Right now, officers are training to be able to talk people through the process.

“We are here to help in other ways than just calls for criminal complaints,” McKinney said. “I feel like this shows a different side to law enforcement, and I hope the community realizes that.”

The department hopes to implement the program sometime in mid-July after officers get trained.

