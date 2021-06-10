Henderson Co. Detention Center jailers receive statewide honors

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Honors were doled out for Kentucky jailers on Wednesday night, and Henderson County has two of the best.

Henderson County Detention Center Jailer Amy Brady was named the Kentucky Jailers’ Association Jailer of the Year, while Deputy Jailer Billy Carter was awarded as Deputy Jailer of the Year.

The honors were presented in Bowling Green on Wednesday.

According to Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider, Brady was honored for her years of dedication to the KJA, and Carter was recognized for his response to an inmate medical situation earlier this year.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.