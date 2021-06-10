Henderson Chamber of Commerce introduces ‘Take Ten Tuesday’

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new program is aiming to keep Henderson clean.

“Take Ten Tuesday” is being introduced by the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. It’s a simple concept that takes ten minutes out of each Tuesday to get outdoors and look around. If you see something that could be picked up and tossed out, do it.

“I went out to pick up with just a small garbage bag, and I filled it up within a couple of steps, so I went back and got an industrial bag, and I actually filled it up,” said President of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, Ellen Redding. “So it’s amazing how much is out there once we pay attention.”

You’re also encouraged to share pictures and videos of your good deed with the chamber on social media. You might inspire someone else to join in, too.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.