Earlington gets $610K for water infrastructure improvements

EARLINGTON, Ky (WFIE) -Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated the City of Earlington for receiving $610,000 from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) for water system improvements.

He says it will provide reliable service, support the expansion of a retail automotive business, and diversify the regional economy.

Matched with $390,000 in local funds, this project is expected to create 20 new jobs and boost the economy in Western Kentucky.

“Reliable infrastructure is necessary to strengthen our economy and create sustained opportunity across Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re grateful to the EDA for their continued investment in the commonwealth as they help the city of Earlington cultivate an environment for economic development and expansion that will create jobs and provide Kentuckians with reliable water for years to come.”

Earlington Mayor Philip Hunt says this is important for economic recovery and future growth.

“These improvements will ensure the City of Earlington has the capacity to provide water and sanitation to any company looking to expand or relocate to our region,” said Mayor Hunt. “This grant will create new jobs and added revenue for the city, which will stimulate the local economy and help us recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen.”

This Earlington water system improvements project is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) initiative, which EDA funds on a competitive basis to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.