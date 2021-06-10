Deaconess hosting COVID-19 survivor reunions this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess is inviting COVID-19 survivors who were hospitalized and their loved ones for a special reunion event on Sunday.

Hospital officials say this is for those survivors to reconnect with the employees who cared for them while they were in the hospital.

They say family members of people who passed away from COVID-19 are also invited.

According to a press release, this reunion event will also allow staff members to see former patients and check in with their progress after many long hospitalizations.

“Our employees made many strong connections with the nearly 3,000 COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized, as well those patients’ families,” said Dr. James Porter, President, Deaconess Health System. “We decided to create an opportunity for patients and their loved ones to meet with Deaconess staff—even months later—to talk about their shared experiences during such a difficult time.”

There will be two events based on the location of the patient’s hospitalization.

Patients who were hospitalized at Deaconess Midtown or Gateway Hospital are invited to Bosse Field from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Those who were hospitalized at Deaconess Henderson Hospital will meet with the staff in the hospital’s lower parking lot from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say that vaccination is required to attend.

To help predict crowd size, advance registration is required.

[Register here]

Organizers encourage patients and family members to wear name tags to help them better connect with staff.

