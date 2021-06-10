Birthday Club
Rescue crews pull man from river near LST 325

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rescue crews launched boats off Dress Plaza Thursday afternoon for water rescue near the LST 325.

A crew member of the LST said he heard someone in the water near the ship and discovered the man trying to climb onto the concrete.

Responders arrived in just a few minutes, pulled the man out of the water, and took him by ambulance to the hospital.

We’re told he was awake and alert, but complained of foot pain.

