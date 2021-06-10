Boat racing nationals being held at Deaconess Sports Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Sports Park is hosting the IMPBA Gas Nationals.

It started Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Organizers say this national-level event is organized by the River City Racing Club and will feature 300 boats operated by 90 drivers from around the country.

It was supposed to be held at this location in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. This is the first time IMPBA Gas Nationals is being held in Evansville.

The boats used in these competitions are high-tech gas-powered models capable of reaching speeds of 70+ miles per hour on the water.

Tim Fulton, Director of Sports Facilities at the Evansville Sports Complex, says, “The International Model Powerboat Association is the governing body for model powerboat racing. The River City Racing Club has hosted its local events at Deaconess Sports Park since 2017 and has developed a reputation for operating high-quality events in the area. Being selected to host the IMPBA Gas Nationals is certainly a feather in the cap of the club members and Deaconess Sports Park.”

Spectators are welcome to attend this free event. You can enter from Heckel Road, but must park in the parking lot and walk to the pond.

