Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Boat racing nationals being held at Deaconess Sports Park

Deaconess Sports Park
Deaconess Sports Park(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Sports Park is hosting the IMPBA Gas Nationals.

It started Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Organizers say this national-level event is organized by the River City Racing Club and will feature 300 boats operated by 90 drivers from around the country.

It was supposed to be held at this location in 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. This is the first time IMPBA Gas Nationals is being held in Evansville.

The boats used in these competitions are high-tech gas-powered models capable of reaching speeds of 70+ miles per hour on the water.

Tim Fulton, Director of Sports Facilities at the Evansville Sports Complex, says, “The International Model Powerboat Association is the governing body for model powerboat racing. The River City Racing Club has hosted its local events at Deaconess Sports Park since 2017 and has developed a reputation for operating high-quality events in the area. Being selected to host the IMPBA Gas Nationals is certainly a feather in the cap of the club members and Deaconess Sports Park.”

Spectators are welcome to attend this free event. You can enter from Heckel Road, but must park in the parking lot and walk to the pond.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville mother found guilty of neglect after infant son’s death
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
EPD attempting to identify those involved in hit and run crash
EPD attempting to identify individuals involved in hit and run crash
Caught on video: Teen hurt as roof rips of shed during storm in Gibson Co.
Caught on video: Teen hurt as roof rips off shed during EF0 tornado in Gibson Co.
Left: Clinton Caldwell. Right: Jessica Summers.
2 people arrested after chase in Union Co.

Latest News

2A Golf Championships coming to Owensboro in September
Bosse football coach resigns after 1 season
Bosse football coach resigns after 1 season
Evansville Thunderbolts announce new general manager
Evansville Thunderbolts announce new general manager
Sources: Indiana Pacers fire head coach
Sources: Indiana Pacers fire head coach