2A Golf Championships coming to Owensboro in September

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The boys and girls 2A Golf State Championships will be coming to The Country Club of Owensboro this September.

Visit Owensboro reached an agreement with the 2A Championships Board of Directors to bring the championship to Owensboro on September 19-20.

Officials say 144 golfers will be teeing up at the Country Club of Owensboro later this year.

“Sports tourism continues to produce for Owensboro, as does our relationship with the Kentucky 2A Board of Directors. We can’t say thank you enough for their partnership and continued belief in Owensboro to provide a first-class state tournament for their schools’ student-athletes,” said Mark Calitri, Visit Owensboro President & CEO.

The golfers will start to arrive in Owensboro on September 18, participate in a practice round on September 19 and compete on the 20th.

Visit Owensboro says the city will also host the 2A Championships for volleyball on September 17 and 18. Boys and girls soccer will be on September 18 and 19.

In 2022, Owensboro will host boys and girls basketball on January 13-16.

